Crimes reduced this year in houses of MPs in VVIP areas: Centre shares data

NEW DELHI: Incidents of crimes in the houses of MPs in VIP areas of the national capital reduced this year as compared to last year, according theUnion Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy shared details of the same while responding to questions posed by Anil Agrawal.

While 34 crimes took place in MP flats/bungalows between Januarytill July last year, this year only 13 crimes took place in the MP flats and bungalows during the same period.

In 2019, there were 29 cases of thefts during January to July but this year there were only six such cases during the corresponding period.

The first seven months of 2019 saw one case of cheating but this year not even a single case of cheating was reported, Reddy shared with the parliament. Similarly, no case of fatal accident was reported from the house of Members of Parliament this year whereas last year, one such case was reported.

However, a case of abduction was reported this year but there was no such case last year. Burglary incidents also increased to four in comparison to three such incidents last year.

Two cases of ‘simple accident’ were reported till July this year whereas no such case was recorded last year. Reddy said Delhi Police has taken several concrete measures to control crime such as dynamic identification of crime-prone areas and deployment of police resources including pickets, foot patrolling, PCR Vans andEmergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) to enhance visibility.

Other steps taken by police to prevent crime include “installationof CCTV cameras in public places; and citizen-centric policing through JanSampark and other community approach programmes,” Reddy said.