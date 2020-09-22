STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Crimes reduced this year in houses of MPs in VVIP areas: Centre shares data

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy shared details of the same while responding to questions posed by Anil Agrawal. 

Published: 22nd September 2020 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy (File Photo| PTI)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Incidents of crimes in the houses of MPs in VIP areas of the national capital reduced this year as compared to last year, according theUnion Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). 

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy shared details of the same while responding to questions posed by Anil Agrawal. 

While 34 crimes took place in MP flats/bungalows between Januarytill July last year, this year only 13 crimes took place in the MP flats and bungalows during the same period. 

In 2019, there were 29 cases of thefts during January to July but this year there were only six such cases during the corresponding period.

ALSO READ | Terror incidents, stone pelting, killings in J-K decreased after abrogation of Article 370: Centre

The first seven months of 2019 saw one case of cheating but this year not even a single case of cheating was reported, Reddy shared with the parliament. Similarly, no case of fatal accident was reported from the house of Members of Parliament this year whereas last year, one such case was reported.

However, a case of abduction was reported this year but there was no such case last year. Burglary incidents also increased to four in comparison to three such incidents last year. 

Two cases of ‘simple accident’ were reported till July this year whereas no such case was recorded last year. Reddy said Delhi Police has taken several concrete measures to control crime such as dynamic identification of crime-prone areas and deployment of police resources including pickets, foot patrolling, PCR Vans andEmergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) to enhance visibility. 

Other steps taken by police to prevent crime include “installationof CCTV cameras in public places; and citizen-centric policing through JanSampark and other community approach programmes,” Reddy said.

Incident

Cases reported in period between January to July 2019

Cases reported in period between January to July 2020

Burglary

3

4

Cheating

1

-

Other thefts

29

6

Abduction

-

1

Fatal accident

1

-

Simple accident

-

2

Total

34

13
More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy Monsoon Session of Parliament
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp