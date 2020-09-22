STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Daily COVID-19 recoveries more than new infections for past four days: Centre

Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India has the highest number of recovered cases in the world at 44,97,867.

Published: 22nd September 2020 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

VTMs consisting of samples collected from people for coronavirus test in Vijayawada on Friday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With India recording the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, the government on Tuesday said that for the past four consecutive days the number of daily recovered cases surpassed the new infections reported per day.

Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India has the highest number of recovered cases in the world at 44,97,867.

"India's COVID-19 cases share is 17.7 per cent of global infections, while those who have recuperated are 19.5 per cent of total recoveries in world. The daily recoveries from COVID-19 more than number of new infections reported per day since past four consecutive days," he said.

While the US's COVID-19 cases share is 22.4 per cent of global infections, those who have recuperated are 18.6 per cent of total recoveries in world, the data presented by him showed.

Brazil's COVID-19 cases share is 14.5 per cent of global infections, those who have recuperated are 16.8 per cent of total recoveries in world, it showed.

Addressing the briefing, COVID-19 task force member V K Paul (NITI Aayog member) urged people to wear masks and follow all the social distancing norms, specially as the festival season is about to begin next month.

Paul asked people to wear masks mandatorily and show no laxity on this aspect, stating 36-50 per cent of the COVID-19 cases can be reduced by wearing masks.

In view of festive seasos ahead, he also urged people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour more diligently and responsibly, saying that even now 80 per cent people are susceptible.

"Masks can play an important role in preventing the transmission of the disease.

Social distancing, wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and hand hygiene will be the social vaccine against coronavirus infection till the time a vaccine comes," he added.

Bhushan said that the number of active COVID-19 cases were less than one-fifth of the total 55,62,663 infections in India.

"We get swayed by the narrative that India has over 50 lakh cases, but we forget that nearly 45 lakh people have already recovered," the health secretary said.

"India's COVID-19 deaths per million population is also amongst the lowest in the world. India has 64 deaths per million population, whereas world's average stands at 123," he said.

Bhushan further said that early detection, isolation and seamless hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients has been made possible due to an exponential increase in testing infrastructure in the country.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India COVID-19 Active Cases India COVID-19 Recovery Rate
India Matters
Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu's economy to revive to pre-Covid-19 period in 2 months: Rangarajan
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp