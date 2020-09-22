STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Didn't give lathi-charge order against Kurukshetra farmers: Khattar contradicts ally JJP

State home minister Anil Vij had denied that force was used to disperse the farmers, but senior JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the incident will be investigated.

Published: 22nd September 2020 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 02:40 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday said no orders were given to lathi-charge protesting farmers in Kurukshetra, differing with the version of the recent incident given by ally Jannayak Janta Party.

But the CM also defended the use of force in self-defence and even questioned what is meant by a "lathi-charge", prompting a Congress rejoinder.

Khattar also talked about batons being sometimes banged on the ground by police to disperse people.

"It is considered a lathi-charge only when such an order is given," he told reporters on the sidelines of a party event here.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) and other organisations had said farmers protesting against three agri-marketing ordinances "later presented before Parliament as bills" were lathi-charged at Pipli in Kurukshetra district on September 10.

State home minister Anil Vij had denied that force was used to disperse the farmers, but senior JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the incident will be investigated.

His brother Digvijay Chautala even apologised it.

Despite some JJP MLAs supporting protests against the farm bills, the party has made it clear that its coalition with the BJP in the state remains intact.

When asked if the government will get the Pipli lathi-charge incident investigated, Khattar said, "There are some things which do not have a clear answer. I think first we will have to discuss what a lathi-charge is."

He said if any police officer feels there is deterioration in the situation on the ground, he has the magisterial powers to order a lathi-charge.

"But no such orders were given here," he asserted.

Answering another question, he said a policeman can be seen in a video clip trying to stop two tractors attempting to cross police barricades in Pipli.

ALSO READ | BJP-ally JJP apologises for lathicharge on farmers in Haryana's Kurukshetra

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala hit out at Khattar over his remarks.

"First farmers are brutally beaten, now the chief minister is trying to give an explanation on what a lathi-charge means".

He also questioned the JJP's "silence", alleging that for that party hanging on to power is more important than concern towards farmers.

Defending the three farm bills, Khattar said a farmer will now have the option to sell his produce even outside the mandis.

"And if he feels he is not getting the right price outside, he can sell his crop in the mandi, where the MSP is guaranteed," the chief minister said.

Farmer bodies campaigning against the bills passed in Parliament claim they are a step towards dismantling the minimum support price system.

Hitting out at the opposition, Khattar said, "They are criticising these reforms for the sake of criticism. Congress is saying the government should give a guarantee on MSP, but that is already there. Government makes purchases at MSP only."

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M L Khattar Jannayak Janta Party Haryana Farmers Protest Bhartiya Kisan Union Dushyant Chautala
India Matters
Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu's economy to revive to pre-Covid-19 period in 2 months: Rangarajan
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp