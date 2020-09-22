STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone's manager, talent agency CEO

Published: 22nd September 2020 12:28 PM

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and a talent management agency's CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar in connection with its probe into the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus, an official said on Tuesday.

Both of them will be questioned by the NCB on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

Chitgopekar is the CEO of KWAN talent management agency and Karishma Prakash is employed with the agency, the official said.

During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a wider drugs nexus in Bollywood surfaced.

Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB on Monday.

During her questioning, the NCB got information about many persons allegedly having an active role in the Bollywood-drug nexus, the official said.

Some WhatsApp chats of the persons who were questioned earlier by the NCB suggested discussion about drugs, he said.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor's death.

Rajput (34) was found hanging at his home in Bandra area here on June 14.

