Incidents of rape in West Bengal more alarming than COVID-19: BJP women's wing

Agnimitra Paul said that there have been several instances of gang-rape of women in different parts of the state South 24 Parganas, South Dinajpur, Birbhum and Jalpaiguri districts 'to name a few'.

Published: 22nd September 2020 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at the state secretariat in Kolkata.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at the state secretariat in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP women's wing West Bengal president Agnimitra Paul on Tuesday claimed that incidents of rape have assumed more alarming proportions in the state than the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that there have been several instances of gang-rape of women in different parts of the state South 24 Parganas, South Dinajpur, Birbhum and Jalpaiguri districts "to name a few".

"In this situation, we are forced to say that rape has assumed a bigger proportion than even corona in the state," Paul said.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, despite being a woman, is not responding to the situation. Her police department is not taking action if the accused in such cases have any link with the ruling party (TMC)," she claimed.

The fashion designer-turned-politician said that the BJP Mahila Morcha has launched the "Aar Noy Asuraksha" (No more feeling insecure) campaign to help each and every woman who faced with any kind of abuse, including stalking and eve-teasing.

​ALSO READ | NIA finds al-Qaeda recruits in Bengal; Governor hits out at Mamata government

"If a woman is in any kind of distress, she can send a voice or video message to a particular WhatsApp number and Mohila Morcha members will inform the police after analysing the situation and take appropriate action.

"She can also make a missed call to the number which is also used for enrolling someone as a party member.

There will be a return automated call to her phone and she can communicate her problem," Paul said in a press conference.

For purposes of self-defence of women, the Morcha will impart training in martial arts to 50 women in each district of the state from early October, she said.

Paul also released a booklet containing purported details of incidents of violence against women in the past nine and half years under the Trinam Congress rule in the state.

