STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir government issues 18.52 lakh domicile certificates

The total number of DCs issued to non-state subjects stands at 59,993, including 17,978 to West Pakistani Refugees, 1,825 to the Balmiki community and 755 to Gorkhas.

Published: 22nd September 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

People buy vegetables at a market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu.

The process of issuing domicile certificates in the Union territory was started in the last week of June. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued over 18.52 lakh domicile certificates (DCs) against more than 21.99 lakh applications received so far, an official spokesman said here.

As per the consolidated figures from across 20 districts of the Union territory, 21,99,513 people have applied for domicile certificates, of which 20,87,815 were found complete in all respects, while the rest were rejected for want of prescribed documents.

As many as 18,52,355 people have been issued domicile certificates till Monday, and the rest are in process, the spokesman said.

Of the total number of domicile certificates issued in the UT, 16,27,461 were under the clause of Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders and their children, while 1,72,565 were under the clause of state subject applicants and non-state subject applicants and their children, the official said.

As many as 34,473 domicile certificates were issued to students, including 24,508 state subjects and 9,870 non-state subjects, and 19,479 to registered migrants and their children, he said.

The total number of DCs issued to non-state subjects stands at 59,993, including 17,978 to West Pakistani Refugees, 1,825 to the Balmiki community and 755 to Gorkhas, he added.

A total of 4,97,238 certificates were issued in Kashmir division and 13,35,643 in Jammu division.

The process of issuing domicile certificates in the Union territory was started in the last week of June, the spokesman said.

Applications for the certificates can be submitted at tehsildar offices and also online.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir domicile certificates
India Matters
Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu's economy to revive to pre-Covid-19 period in 2 months: Rangarajan
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp