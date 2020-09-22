STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jharkhand: Woman tonsured, paraded naked on charges of 'sorcery'

Taking swift action, Police has arrested all the 9 accused persons, including one minor, named in the FIR.

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, a woman was tonsured and paraded naked on charges of practising witchcraft after a diktat issued by the village Panchayat in Kombakera village under Kolebira Police Station in Simdega, 136 km from Ranchi. 

Taking swift action, Police has arrested all the 9 accused persons, including one minor, named in the FIR.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday, while the arresting was done on Tuesday.

“The villagers, under the leadership of the pahan (priest), took the decision on Sunday and the incident took place on Monday. All the nine accused, including a minor, were arrested today itself within three hours of the complaint lodged by her family members,” said Sindega SP Shams Tabrez. 

A case has been registered at Kolebira Police Station under the Witchcraft Act and various Sections of IPC, he added.

“The woman was paraded naked in the village after shaving her hair following a joint decision was taken by the villagers in a panchayat organized by the local pahan,” said the SP. A hunt is on to nab the other unknown person who was present in the panchayat, he added.

Those who have arrested include six women, two men, and a minor, the SP said.

Local sources said that the decision was taken on the pretext of death taken place at Kombakera village for which the woman was held responsible. A panchayat was held on the direction of pahan where the woman was charged for practising witchcraft which allegedly resulted in the death of the man.
“A decision was taken to shave her hair and make her walk in the village half-naked.

She was also imposed a fine of Rs 500 by the village panchayat,” said a local villager requesting anonymity.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sorcery witchcraft Jharkhand
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp