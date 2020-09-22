Jharkhand: Woman tonsured, paraded naked on charges of 'sorcery'

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, a woman was tonsured and paraded naked on charges of practising witchcraft after a diktat issued by the village Panchayat in Kombakera village under Kolebira Police Station in Simdega, 136 km from Ranchi.

Taking swift action, Police has arrested all the 9 accused persons, including one minor, named in the FIR.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday, while the arresting was done on Tuesday.

“The villagers, under the leadership of the pahan (priest), took the decision on Sunday and the incident took place on Monday. All the nine accused, including a minor, were arrested today itself within three hours of the complaint lodged by her family members,” said Sindega SP Shams Tabrez.

A case has been registered at Kolebira Police Station under the Witchcraft Act and various Sections of IPC, he added.

“The woman was paraded naked in the village after shaving her hair following a joint decision was taken by the villagers in a panchayat organized by the local pahan,” said the SP. A hunt is on to nab the other unknown person who was present in the panchayat, he added.

Those who have arrested include six women, two men, and a minor, the SP said.

Local sources said that the decision was taken on the pretext of death taken place at Kombakera village for which the woman was held responsible. A panchayat was held on the direction of pahan where the woman was charged for practising witchcraft which allegedly resulted in the death of the man.

“A decision was taken to shave her hair and make her walk in the village half-naked.

She was also imposed a fine of Rs 500 by the village panchayat,” said a local villager requesting anonymity.