Maharashtra adds 18,390 new COVID-19 cases, 392 more deaths in last 24-hours

Published: 22nd September 2020 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

A Health worker collects a swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,42,770 on Tuesday with the addition of 18,390 fresh cases, state health department said.

With 392 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll in the state went up to 33,407, it said.

A total of 20,206 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the total count of recoveries to 9,36,554, it said, adding that the state now has 2,72,410 active cases.

Out of the 392 fatalities, 243 patients died in the last 48 hours while 81 others succumbed to the infection a week back.

Another 68 people had died earlier, a health department official said.

Mumbai city reported 1,628 new cases during the day, which pushed its total caseload to 1,87,904, while the fatality count mounted by 50 to 8,555.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 3,874 new cases in the day, raising the total count to 4,43,054.

A total of 14,956 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Pune city added 1,414 new cases, raising its tally to 1,44,265, while 42 deaths took the total toll to 3,303.

The overall number of cases in the Pune division stands at 3,30,787 and deaths at 7,200 the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally reached 1,63,525 while the death toll is 3,362, he said.

Kolhapur division has reported 83,455 cases and 2,410 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's cumulative caseload is 47,521 and the fatality count is 1,234.

Latur division has reported 48,707 cases so far and 1,346 deaths.

Akola division now has 35,243 cases while 755 people have succumbed to the infection until now.

Nagpur division's total caseload mounted to 89,122 while the death toll stands at 2,024, the official informed.

The state has so far conducted 60,17,284 tests.

A total of 18,70,200 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 34,982 others are placed in institutional quarantine, the official added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 12,42,770, new cases: 18,390, death toll: 33,407 discharged: 9,36,554, active cases: 2,72,410, people tested so far: 60,17,284.

