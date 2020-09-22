STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NIA carries out multiple raids in two separate cases in Jamme and Kashmir

The agency swooped on different locations and seized several incriminating documents and digital devices during the searches, a spokesperson of the National Investigating Agency said.

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The NIA on Tuesday carried out searches at nearly a dozen places in Baramulla and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two separate cases related to arrested Deputy Superintendent of J-K Police Devender Singh and misuse of cross-LoC trade, officials said.

The agency swooped on different locations and seized several incriminating documents and digital devices during the searches, a spokesperson of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) said.

He said multiple locations were searched in Baramulla and one location in Srinagar in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu who was arrested along with Singh and two other associates early this year.

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against Singh and others in July for alleged terror activities in the country.

In the Hizbul Mujahideen case, the spokesperson said the houses of five close associates of accused Tariq Mir were searched.

Mir is a resident of Maldera village of Shopian who was arrested by the NIA on April 29 for his role in smuggling and supply of weapons to the terrorists of the outfit.

The house of Mir's wife Shareen Bibi at Chinad village of Baramulla, Azad Ahmad Pir's house at Dardkote (Uri), Haleema Begum's house at Boniyar (Uri), Shaheen Lone's house at Kanspora Baramulla and his father-in-law's house at Waza Mohalla Palhallan in Baramulla district and Tafazul Parimoo at Rehmatabad-Hyderpora in Srinagar district were searched, the spokesperson said.

He said the instant case was registered on January 11 when Babu and Rafi Ahmad Rather were apprehended along with Singh and Irfan Shafi Mir alias 'Advocate' near Qazigund on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

"The investigation had revealed a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen leadership and Pak ISI and an OGW network that facilitates the supply of funds and arms and ammunition to the HM terrorists in J&K," the spokesperson said.

He said the searches were also carried out at the premises of four traders in connection with illegalities in cross-LoC trade which remained suspended last year for allegedly funnelling illegal weapons, narcotics and fake currency into India.

The house of Peer Arshid Iqbal alias 'Ashu' and Tariq Ahmad Sheikh, both of whom are in jail in connection with separate narcotics cases, were searched at Khwaja Bagh and Tawheed Gunj in Baramulla respectively, the spokesperson said.

While Iqbal is lodged in Kathua jail, Sheikh is undergoing detention in Baramulla jail.

The others whose houses were searched include district level Hurriyat leader Bashir Ahmad Sofi at Khwajabagh and Abdul Hamid Lone of Gundpura village of Sopore.

"Searches have yielded several incriminating documents and digital devices. Further investigation in the case is continued" the spokesperson said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Investigating Agency NIA
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp