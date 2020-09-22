Patna Diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

Muslim youth writes book on PM Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi released a book — ‘On Point Narendra Modi’ — written by Sultan Alimuddin in Patna on Sunday. At the book launch ceremony, Alimuddin said how he used to dislike Prime Minister Modi when the Godhra riots took place in 2002. But after he went to Gujarat for study and saw Modi’s development works in the state, he became his fan. The author also mentioned how he got an appointment to meet Modi just after he posted a tweet wishing to meet the PM once. Later, Alimuddin met Modi six more times.

Prasad opens IVF centre at Patna’s IGIMS

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday inaugurated an IVF facility at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), an autonomous institute, on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna. The centre has been started under the MPLAD Fund of Prasad. It will cost Rs 30,000 for IVF (in vitro fertiliSation) and Rs 35,000 for ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection) and Rs 2,500 for IUI (intrauterine injection). Superintendent of the IGIMS Dr Manish Mandal said the facility will also prove to be a boon for the children with disabilities. The minister had earlier donated Rs 2 crore from his MPLAD fund for the development of PMR and IVF centres at IGIMS.

India’s first 75x42 feet mega screen installed

The people of Patna will now have an opportunity to watch films, cricket matches or any other national or international event on a 75x42 feet country’s first largest mega HD screen with Dolby digital sound system at Gandhi Maidan. It has been installed under the Patna Smart City Private Limited (PSPCL) project at a cost of Rs 6.98 crore. At least 5,000 people can watch sport events and other shows on the screen at any given time.

Asia’s first dolphin research centre coming up at Patna

Asia’s first dolphin research centre (DRC) is being set up in Patna at a cost of Rs 30.52 crore. The DRC would facilitate a world-class opportunity for research on the aquatic animal. Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said: “There are 1,455 dolphins in the river Ganga in Bihar, which is 50% of country’s total population of 3,031 dolphins.” He said the DRC is being set up on Patna University campus, and a radius of 60 km river areas of Sultanganj-Kahalgao in Bhagalpur has also been declared as ‘Bikramshila Gangetic Dolphill Sanctuary’.

