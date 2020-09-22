STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

There can’t be a universal policy on right to protest: Apex court on Shaheen Bagh

Justice Aniruddha Bose added that the right to protest needs to be balanced out with the mobility on a public road.

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

CAA, NRC, NPR

Anti-CAA protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh protesting in February. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Emphasising that people can’t claim an absolute right to protest, the Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on petitions seeking certain guidelines to strike a balance between the right to protest and right to free movement and mobility.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said it would pass an order on the larger issue even as the protesters were removed by the police on March 24 in view of Covid-19 lockdown. The observation by the bench came while hearing a batch of PILs against anti-CAA protesters blocking roads at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

During the brief hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said: “Right to take out a procession is never taken out for an absolute right. You can’t simply go and stop a vehicular movement.”

At this, petitioners said there should be a universal policy with this regard. But the bench said: “It’s difficult. There cannot be a universal policy because situations and facts are different every time. In a parliamentary democracy, there is always an avenue of debate. The only issue is how to balance it.”

Justice Aniruddha Bose added that the right to protest needs to be balanced out with the mobility on a public road.  “The place where it becomes problematic, we have to see where it can be balanced out,” noted the bench. 

Justice Kaul also appreciated the interlocutors, who helped the court in finding a solution to the matter. The bench said the matter has become infructuous due to supervening circumstance of Covid with protestors vacating the road, but added that it will pass a short order to deal with such situations.
 

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaheen Bagh right to protest
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp