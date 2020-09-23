STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As cases surge, over dozen localities declared COVID-19 'red zones' in Jammu

The 10 districts of Jammu region have so far recorded 269 deaths and 24,848 cases.

Published: 23rd September 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker during the collection of samples for coronavirus test inside a testing centre in New Delhi.

A health worker during the collection of samples for coronavirus test inside a testing centre. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: Authorities in Jammu on Wednesday declared over a dozen localities as 'red zones' and announced a strict lockdown except for essential services and tight perimeter control around those as the region witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases.

According to an official order, it would be mandatory for people residing in containment zones to get themselves tested and any refusal in this regard would invite action, including filing of FIR under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

District Magistrate of Jammu Sushma Chauhan declared various areas as containment or 'red zones' given the situation emerging due to a spike in the COVID-19 cases, a spokesperson said.

Quoting an order issued by the district magistrate, he said Muthi Gaon, near Matador Stand and Purkhoo Camp in Domana, Rajpura and Lane number six near Government School New Plot, Ram Vihar Ward No 35, Janipur, Rajiv Nagar in Trikuta Nagar, Channi Rama, Ward No 40 (Poonch House), Talab Tillo, Ward No 9, R S Pura, Nai Basti, Gajansoo-Marh in Kanna Chak have been declared as containment zones.

"These areas shall be under strict lockdown and tight perimeter control, except for essential needs. There shall be no movement, whatsoever, in and out of the containment zones," the spokesperson said.

He said all business establishments, except medical shops, would remain closed in the containment zones.

However, for any medical emergency, individuals can contact the round-the-clock Control Room and necessary facilitation shall be done, he said.

Magistrate and SHO concerned of the area shall ensure that 100 per cent sampling and testing is done, it said adding any violation of the order would invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Jammu district with 147 deaths is leading the COVID-19 fatality chart followed by Rajouri district with 28 deaths, Doda 24, Kathua 17, Samba 16, Udhampur 10, Poonch nine, Ramban eight, Kishtwar six and Reasi five.

While 13,035 patients have recovered to date, 11,544 are still undergoing treatment.

