STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Climate change is a real thing, action plan needed: Aaditya Thackeray

In a series of tweets, Maharashtra Aaditya Thackeray said parts of Mumbai have received over 83 per cent of the annual normal September rainfall in less than 12 hours.

Published: 23rd September 2020 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As Mumbai once again gets flooded due to heavy rains, Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said climate change has become a real thing and stressed on undertaking mitigation measures as part of a larger action plan to deal with the phenomenon.

He visited the headquarters of the BMC, controlled by his party Shiv Sena, to take stock of the situation after overnight torrential rains flooded parts of Mumbai and disrupted rail and road traffic on Wednesday in what has become an annual occurrence during the monsoon.

In a series of tweets, Thackeray said parts of Mumbai have received over 83 per cent of the annual normal September rainfall in less than 12 hours.

ALSO READ | After incessant overnight rains, suburban train services resume partially in Mumbai

​"Flood water pumped out=1 Tulsi lake (reservoir supplying water to Mumbai," he tweeted.

"However, 15 years on, with more climate change and increasing extreme weather events, and as we await final clearances on Mahul and Mogra Nallah pumping stations, we have begun to look at creating underground flood control tanks and rain water percolation systems," he wrote on the micro- blogging site.

The minister said hehad requested civic officials to work actively and expeditiously on underground flood control tanks as extreme rainfall events increase every year, breaking records of the past few decades.

"Extreme weather events now arent rare anymore. Climate change is a real thing. We've seen record break temperatures, rainfall, storms, droughts and floods in our country over the past few years," said Thackeray, who also holds the tourism portfolio.

"We need to act on climate change mitigation and action as a larger action plan."

The 2005 cloud burst (in Mumbai) resulted in the BRIMSTOWAD project of pumping stations and increasing storm water drain capacity to 50mm/hour.

"This brings back our coastal city back to normal within a few hours of extreme rainfall. Today we pumped out a volume equal to Tulsi lake," he said.

The Brihanmumbai Storm Water Disposal (BRIMSTOWAD) project was started after the 2005 deluge to overhaul Mumbais decades-old drains.

ALSO WATCH:

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aaditya Thackeray Mumbai Rains Climate Change
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp