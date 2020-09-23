STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

National COVID-19 tally crosses 56-lakh mark with 83,347 fresh cases reported in a day

The coronavirus caseload surged to 56,46,010, while the death toll climbed to 90,020 with 1,085 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 23rd September 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

A health staff collecting samples from a girl during a fever camp at Singanallur bus stand in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

A health staff collecting samples from a girl during a fever camp at Singanallur bus stand in Coimbatore on Tuesday. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 56 lakh with 83,347 infections being reported in a day, while over 45 lakh people have recuperated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The national recovery rate stands at 81.25 per cent.

The coronavirus caseload surged to 56,46,010, while the death toll climbed to 90,020 with 1,085 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries have surged to 45,87,613 in the country so far.  The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has dropped to 1.59 per cent.

There are 9,68,377 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 17.15  per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

ALSO READ: India's COVID-19 testing capacity surges to over 12 lakh daily tests: Health Ministry

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and and it went past  50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 6,62,79,462 samples have been tested up to September 22 with 9,53,683 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 1,085 new deaths include 392 from Maharashtra, 83 from Karnataka, 77 from Uttar Pradesh, 76 from Tamil Nadu, 66 from Punjab,  62 from West Bengal, 51 from Andhra Pradesh and 37 from Delhi.

A total of 90,020 deaths have been reported so far in the country includes 33,407 from Maharashtra followed by 8,947 from Tamil Nadu, 8,228 from Karnataka, 5,461 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,212 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,051 from Delhi, 4,483 from West Bengal, 3,352 from Gujarat, 2,926 from Punjab and 2,035 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its  website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 COVID caseload india
India Matters
Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bill to help in curbing misuse of foreign donations passed in Lok Sabha
Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Malaysia are among the are 36 countries which provide e-visa facility. (Representational Image)
16 countries provide visa-free entry to Indian passport holders: Centre
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna Expressway
Workstation and vacation can go hand in hand, thanks to the new found meaning of 'WFH'
WFH now stands for 'working from hills' for some Hyderabad techies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi also called for creating new opprotunities in Northeast | PiB
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Narendra Modi
Normal life was disrupted in Sakleshpur, Alur and Arkalgud taluk following heavy rains. (File photo| PTI)
Mumbai Rains: City and suburbs halted due to severe water-logging
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp