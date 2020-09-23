Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Flight services from Deoghar soon

Flight services will soon be available to the devotees of Lord Shiva who want to reach Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple in Deoghar by air to save their time. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently inspected the under-construction airport in Deoghar and announced that the flight services will start by November. Deoghar airport will be spread over 657 acres of land and the terminal building is being constructed in 5,130 square meters area. The design of the terminal building will be inspired by Baba Baidyanath temple.

Machine to help cure Parkinson’s disease

Treating patients with Parkinson’s disease may be possible in future as a professor at IIT (ISM), in Association of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB), Kolkata has developed a machine to cure the disease. The leader of the IIT (ISM) team Dr Umakant Tripathy, a physicist, studies non-linear behaviour of biomaterials using Z-scan technique by developing a machine for detection of Parkinson’s disease. According to Tripathy, the machine may be used to screen blood plasma to find the aggregated toxic species of the protein, Alpha-Synuclein, for a possible diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease. Testing of the machine is in its final stage, he said.

Model anganwadi centres

In an attempt to impart good quality primary education to children, clean and a comfortable environment to pregnant and nursing mothers, Ranchi district administration has transformed as many as 40 Anganwadi centres into model centres. The initiative is being carried out in association with Indian Oil Corporation Limited as a part of their CSR programme. In the first phase, as many as 15 centres were developed as model centres by March while the remaining part of it was done after that. The administration plans to plans to implement the same at other centres across the district.

On-line registration for home isolation

Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients may register online and upload necessary information on a website in order to get permission for home isolation. The website will allow asymptomatic patients to download home isolation certificates to prove that they are eligible to stay at home despite being infected by the deadly virus. The patient, however, in order to get the certificate, will have to register on the website through his or her Specimen Referral Form (SRF) ID, a unique number which is given to every person who undergoes a Covid-19 test.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com