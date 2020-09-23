STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rohini Commission entrusted with sub-categorization of OBC awaits state responses on clarifications

The Commission which is headed by former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court G Rohini is to identify castes, communities, sub-castes, synonyms in the central list of OBCs

Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice G Rohini (File photo)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Justice Rohini Commission which has been entrusted with the sub-categorization of OBC has not received clarifications from most states despite several reminders. States have sought more time saying the state commissions are not functional amid the pandemic.

The Commission which is headed by former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court G Rohini is to identify castes, communities, sub-castes, synonyms in the central list of OBCs, and classifying them into sub-categories. 

“We are expecting responses from the states. We wanted to have virtual consultations. The process is still going on. The states are working with the same problems -- less staff and normal functioning not being there. They said they are not immediately in a position to give clarifications. They said they are trying to expedite the process,” said a member of the Commission. 

“We have been giving them reminders to the chief secretaries of states so that they can take action. The responses from a majority of states on the clarifications are awaited,” the member added. 

The state governments are expected to coordinate with the respective state commissions in order to get back to the Commission. 

With the COVID-19 outbreak, the Commission has been planning to conduct its consultations with states through videoconferencing with a range of stakeholders to seek clarifications on the different ambiguities in the central and state lists of OBCs. The ambiguities include repetitions in the list, variations in spellings of the caste in English and vernacular languages, insertions and deletions in the central and state lists. 

Constituted on October 2, 2017, the panel has received multiple extensions. The Commission now has time to submit its report by January 31, 2021. The panel started functioning on October 11, 2017 and was expected to submit the report in March 2018.

