Sidhu terms farm bills 'black laws', says move will favour big corporates

The Union Government has made the mistake by choosing a failed free-market structure from the US and Europe over the country’s successful mandi pattern, said the Congress leader.

Published: 23rd September 2020 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Terming the three agriculture bills as "black laws", Punjab Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu held a protest in Amritsar on Wednesday and said that he believed in 'Politics of Solution’.

With sloganeering "Aa Gaya Sidhu... Chha Gaya Sidhu... Sidhu Teri Balle Balle Baaki Saare Thale Thale", he took out the march from Bhandari Bridge to the Hall Gate in the Holy City.

Later, the Congress leader addressed a gathering of farmers from atop a tractor. Sidhu, who was dressed in pathani suit with a black turban, said, "Farmer is our honour, pride and respect and they have violated our honour by bringing these bills. I have come out in support of farmers and for a united cause of Punjab for which I will fight till my last breath. In all, 90 MLAs across party lines have opposed this black law and now all Punjabis should unite against it."

"There is a need to chalk out a common minimum programme to safeguard the farmers’ interests. The Union Government has made the mistake by choosing a failed free-market structure from the US and Europe over the country’s successful mandi pattern. The move will favour big corporates at the cost of public enterprises, farmers and labour of the country. The farmers in the states where there are no mandis are facing the worst conditions and working as labourers.

"Since 1980, MSP was raised just 15 times whereas the employees got 1,000 times pay hike. These legislations will take away the livelihood of 28,000 arhtiyas, and five lakh mandi labourers and farmers of Punjab. It would impact the state's revenue to the tune of Rs 4,000 crore per annum," he said.

He said, "How can Roti be thrown out of the essential commodities list? Now hoarding has been legalised that would resort to food inflation."

"My politics is a politics of solution. I will always talk about the solution. Though you (people) can see sand mining, cable mafia, liquor vend contracts and now the farm bills, I focus on solutions and hope the people will empower me to solve problems," he said.

