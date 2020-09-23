STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thane COVID-19 tally rises to 1,61,659

The death toll in the district reached 4,205 as 33 more patients succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd September 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 12:07 PM

A health worker collects sample from a person for Covid-19 test in Thane (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THANE: The COVID-19 tally in Thane has gone up to 1,61,659 with the addition of 1,406 new cases in the Maharashtra district, an official said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the district reached 4,205 as 33 more patients succumbed to the disease on Tuesday, he said.

As of now, there are 18,101 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 1,39,353 patients have recovered.

Kalyan town in the district has the maximum number of 4,859 active cases, followed by Thane city-3,658 and Navi Mumbai-3,518.

Kalyan also accounts for the maximum of COVID-19 cases (39,468) so far in the district, followed by Navi Mumbai (33,755) and Thane city (33,525), the official said.

So far, the maximum of 942 deaths have been reported from Thane city, while Kalyan and Navi Mumbai account for 780 and 710 fatalities, respectively, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 86.20 per cent and the death rate is 2.60 per cent, he added.

An official from neighbouring Palghar said the district has so far reported 32,668 COVID-19 cases and 623 deaths due to the disease.

