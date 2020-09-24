STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

53 people taken ill after consuming fermented soyabean in Mizoram

Those who fell ill have complained of severe stomach ache, diarrhoea and fever since Monday evening, the health official said.

Published: 24th September 2020 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

pulses

53 people were taken ill after consuming fermented soyabean (Representational photo | Reuters)

By PTI

AIZAWL: At least 53 people were taken ill after consuming fermented soyabean here, many of who were admitted to a makeshift health facility amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

Three people have been admitted to a private hospital, while at least 28 are undergoing treatment at the temporary health facility inside the Presbyterian church hall, he said.

Those who fell ill have complained of severe stomach ache, diarrhoea and fever since Monday evening, the health official said.

"The makeshift hospital was set up at the behest of MLA and state minister Robert Romawia Royte," he said.

The condition of three patients, including a 70-year- old woman, is critical, the official said.

Royte said the health department had to hurriedly set up a temporary health facility as most hospitals have limited number of beds due to the pandemic.

"The medical expense of the patients and nursing service will be borne by me," he said.

State Nodal Officer of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) Pachuau Lalmalsawma said samples of the soybean have been sent to Aizawl Civil Hospital for examination.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fermented Soyabean
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp