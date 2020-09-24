Bihar: Raped for months, pregnant minor girl gives birth in SP office

By Express News Service

PATNA: A minor girl, sexually exploited on the pretext of marriage by a youth, delivered a baby outside the office Kishanganj SP where she went to seek justice, on Tuesday evening.

She was lured by a youth namely Munna Kumar of her neighbouring village under Pahadkatta police station about 10 months ago while grazing cattle. The victim, who fell in love with the accused, was sexually exploited for months. The youth refused to marry her When she became pregnant.

Later, the victim disclosed the matter to her family. But, when her father reached the accused's house and narrated the incident, he was allegedly beaten up.

Confirming the incident, Kishanganj SP Kumar Ashish said that the family of the victim tried to get justice first from the village panchayat (through social initiative) which was held about five times over the matter.

“The victim’s family initially did not approach the police. They tried getting the matter solved at the social level as the matter pertained to the dignity of a woman. When the victim’s family failed to get justice for nine months, she along with her family were on way to my office. She delivered a newborn in the office corridor on Tuesday”, Ashish said.

When informed, Ashish called an ambulance and assigned a woman SHO to take the victim to nearby Sadar Hospital. He also deployed two women cops to safeguard her at the hospital.

The SP said that an SIT has been formed to investigate the case. “Raids are on to nab the accused. The accused is absconding after the case was lodged”, the SP said, adding that the victim was discharged on Thursday. The newborn and the mother are in good health, he added.