Centre should have taken farmers into confidence before taking decision on farm bills: Mayawati

The former UP CM recalled that during her regime, the BSP government in UP used to take decisions relating to agriculture by calling a panchayat of farmers and "consulting them properly."

Published: 24th September 2020 12:22 PM

BSP supremo Mayawati

LUCKNOW: Amidst protests over farm bills, BSP president Mayawati on Thursday said it would have been better if the Centre had taken the decision on bringing the legislation after consulting farmers.

The former UP chief minister recalled that during her regime, the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh used to take decisions relating to agriculture by calling a panchayat of farmers and "consulting them properly".

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, "It would have been better had the Central government also taken farmers into confidence before taking the decision" on farm bills.

Opposition parties and farmers in some states have been protesting the farm bills passed by Parliament recently.

The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, have been passed by both Houses and await presidential assent.

