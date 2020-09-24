STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 positive woman delivers quadruplets in UP's Gorakhpur, one baby on ventilator

The 26-year-old woman, a resident of Deoria district's Gauri Bazar, reached the medical college's trauma centre on Tuesday night and tested positive there.

Baby, infertility

The mother is feeding three babies while one is on ventilator support. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GORAKHPUR: A coronavirus positive woman delivered four babies at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district, officials said on Thursday.

"While three babies are healthy, the fourth one is on a ventilator. The mother is also healthy," BRD Medical College Principal Ganesh Kumar said.

With the efficient team of doctors and paramedical staff, the woman delivered the quadruplets on Wednesday, he said.

As per the doctors, the delivery was premature and the weight of the four babies is between 980 grams to 1.5 kg.

The mother is feeding three babies while one is on ventilator support.

The principal said such cases are very rare and delivery is also quite challenging.

However, the mother and three of the newborns are healthy with the samples of all four babies sent to the microbiology department for coronavirus test.

