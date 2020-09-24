Eknath Shinde becomes thirteenth Maharashtra minister to test COVID-19 positive

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, and urged all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested.

Shinde attended the state cabinet meeting earlier this week.

He is the 13th state minister to be infected by the disease.

"I conducted my COVID-19 test yesterday and have tested positive. Health is fine thanks to the blessings of you all. Requesting all who came in my contact over the past some days to take proper care and get themselves tested," the minister tweeted.

Earlier, state ministers Jitendra Awhad (housing), Ashok Chavan (PWD), Dhananjay Munde (social justice), Sunil Kedar (animal husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (textile), Nitin Raut (energy), Hasan Mushrif (rural development), Varsha Gaikwad (school education) had contracted COVID-19.

Abdul Sattar (Minister of State-rural development), Sanjay Bansode (MoS-environment) and Vishwajit Kadam (MoS- cooperation) had also tested positive for COVID-19 in the recent past.