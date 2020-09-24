STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lok Sabha sees 167 per cent productivity in short session

The Lok Sabha managed to take up a short duration discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday before it was adjourned sine die amid Opposition boycott of the proceedings.

Published: 24th September 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

Parliamentarians in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Lok Sabha managed to take up a short duration discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday before it was adjourned sine die amid Opposition boycott of the proceedings. The Lower House spent 68 per cent of the working time to discuss the legislative business, with as many as 25 Bills passed in the short monsoon session.

“The Lok Sabha had a highly productive session in challenging circumstances on account of the pandemic. The House registered 167 per cent productivity, spending 68 per cent of the time on the legislative business,” said Speaker Om Birla, before adjourning the House sine die.

The House on Wednesday also passed The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020. In the absence of the Opposition, barring the BJD, the NDA members largely discussed the Bill briefly before it was passed. BJD’s  Bhartruhari Mahtab, whose amendments were rejected by voice vote, said the Bill favours private players.

The Lok Sabha could hold only 10 sittings against the earlier planned 18 sitting till October 1, while working over the weekend as well. The Opposition had moved a number of adjournment motions to take up short duration discussions on a number of issues, including the state of economy, unemployment and non-payment of GST dues to states, but all of them were rejected by the Chair.  Congratulating the MPs for participating in the House proceedings, Birla said his endevour is always that the members get reply from the concerned ministries for their queries within a month. 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp