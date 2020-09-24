Lok Sabha sees 167 per cent productivity in short session

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha managed to take up a short duration discussion on the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday before it was adjourned sine die amid Opposition boycott of the proceedings. The Lower House spent 68 per cent of the working time to discuss the legislative business, with as many as 25 Bills passed in the short monsoon session.

“The Lok Sabha had a highly productive session in challenging circumstances on account of the pandemic. The House registered 167 per cent productivity, spending 68 per cent of the time on the legislative business,” said Speaker Om Birla, before adjourning the House sine die.

The House on Wednesday also passed The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020. In the absence of the Opposition, barring the BJD, the NDA members largely discussed the Bill briefly before it was passed. BJD’s Bhartruhari Mahtab, whose amendments were rejected by voice vote, said the Bill favours private players.

The Lok Sabha could hold only 10 sittings against the earlier planned 18 sitting till October 1, while working over the weekend as well. The Opposition had moved a number of adjournment motions to take up short duration discussions on a number of issues, including the state of economy, unemployment and non-payment of GST dues to states, but all of them were rejected by the Chair. Congratulating the MPs for participating in the House proceedings, Birla said his endevour is always that the members get reply from the concerned ministries for their queries within a month.