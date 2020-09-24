STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man washed away in flood after heavy rains in Thane

The incident took place on Wednesday evening after heavy downpour caused flooding in several parts of Thane and neighbouring Palghar district, they said.

Published: 24th September 2020 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy rainfall, floods, waterlogging

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THANE: A 29-year-old man was swept away in a swollen drain following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening after heavy downpour caused flooding in several parts of Thane and neighbouring Palghar district, they said.

Rizwan Khan, a resident of Daighar area, slipped into a flooded nullah (drain) while crossing it, an official from Shil-Daighar police station said.

A search was launched and the body was later fished out from the drain, he said.

Thane civic authorities said they received several calls of flooding, tree falls, and collapse of compound wall at a couple of places in the district on Wednesday.

In neighbouring Palghar, several localities in Vasai and surrounding areas got flooded after heavy showers on Wednesday, an official said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thane rains Maharashtra
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp