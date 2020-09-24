STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami, DMK chief Stalin condole MoS Suresh Angadi's death

Palaniswami said he was shocked to hear the sad and untimely demise of Angadi and conveyed his heartfelt condolencesto the family members.

Published: 24th September 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi.

Palaniswami said he was shocked to hear the sad and untimely demise of Angadi and conveyed his heartfelt condolencesto the family members.

Panneerselvam said he was saddened and shocked and prayedfor Angadi's soul to rest in peace and added "may the Almighty give thestrength to his family to overcome this irreplaceable loss." Stalin, stating that he was deeply saddened to learn of Angadi's demise,conveyed his condolences to the family and loved ones.

BJP nationalsecretary H Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were among others who condoledthe death of Angadi.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who died due to COVID-19at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday, was a four-time Member of Parliamentfrom Belagavi (Karnataka) consecutively since 2004.

The 65-year old, survived by his wife and two daughters, was associatedwith the RSS from a young age.

The minister was instrumental in making the suburban railway project inBengaluru a reality, which was a long pending demand of the people.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh Angadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp