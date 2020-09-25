STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
20 inmates of Khonsa jail in Arunachal Pradesh test positive for COVID-19

The DMO has also been told to constitute a rapid response team to carry out the contact tracing process and COVID tests of all the inmates and security personnel deployed in the sub-jail, the officer

Published: 25th September 2020 07:34 PM

No individual should enter or exit the zone during the 14-day period. (Representational Image)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Twenty inmates of the Khonsa jail in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district tested positive for COVID-19, following which it was declared a containment zone, officials said on Friday.

The COVID-19 cases were detected through rapid antigen tests carried out on Wednesday and Thursday, a senior district official said.

The district administration declared the jail premises a containment zone for two weeks to prevent further spread of the virus, he said.

No individual should enter or exit the zone during the 14-day period and till the contact tracing process has been completed, as per an order issued by deputy commissioner K Tikhak.

The buffer zone for the containment shall be declared upon the findings of the contact tracing initiated by the district medical officer (DMO) and recommendation if any.

The entire area shall be barricaded and cordoned off and the entry and exit shall be regulated by the security deployed, it said.

The DMO has also been told to constitute a rapid response team to carry out the contact tracing process and COVID tests of all the inmates and security personnel deployed in the sub-jail, the officer added.

