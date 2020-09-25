STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika's manager Karishma join NCB probe in drug case

Rakul's name had cropped up during the interrogation of actress Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB.

Published: 25th September 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh on her way to NCB office to be questioned in connection with drugs case, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Rakul Preet Singh reached NCB office in South Mumbai on Friday morning to record her statement in drugs probe linked to filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.

Rakul (29) was seen entering the NCB guest house, from where the central agency is operating, in Colaba around 10.30 am.

She has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of its probe into alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus.

Her name had cropped up during the interrogation of actress Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others, the official said.

Earlier, Rakul was to record her statement on Thursday, but her teamhad claimed she had not received summons from the NCB.

NCB officials reached out to her on Thursday following which sheacknowledged the summons, the official said.

Besides Rakul, actor Deepika Padukones manager Karishma Prakash and Dharma Productions executive producer Kshitij Ravi are also slated to join the NCB investigation on Friday, he said.

An NCB team had raided Ravis residence at Versova in the western suburbs on Thursday, the official said.

The team also had carried searches at the residence of a TV actor-couple who was also quizzed by NCB officials, he said.

The NCB, which began the inquiry after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked a clutch of Bollywood celebrities to "join the probe".

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakul Preet Singh drugs case Sushant Singh Rajput NCB
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp