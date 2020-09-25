STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Corruption flourished like cancer during previous Congress regime: Haryana CM Khattar

In the previous Congress-led regime, there was favouritism in giving jobs and 'corruption flourished like cancer', Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar claimed during a webinar.

Published: 25th September 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Corruption flourished like cancer in the previous Congress regime and favouritism existed in giving jobs, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday, claiming that it is his government that set the things right.

He claimed that his government has given 85,000 jobs on merit.

In the previous Congress-led regime, there was favouritism in giving jobs and "corruption flourished like cancer", he claimed during a webinar organised by the Haryana State Higher Education Council and Swadeshi Swavlamban Nyas.

"During our time, jobs are being given on merit. Earlier, jobs used to be on sale. We set the system right and deserving get jobs on merit. We ended the system of 'parchi-kharchi' (favouritism and corruption)," he claimed.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Congress says MVA against farm bills, unlikely to implement in state

​Speaking on the topic "Self-Reliant Development Model of Haryana", he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a call for an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and the country responded positively to it.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many companies have risen to the challenge and now manufacturing PPE kits and ventilators, bulk of which were imported earlier, Khattar said.

Countries like Japan and Israel are best examples of self-reliance and we can learn from them, the CM stressed.

In his address, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal said the farm Bills passed by Parliament were examples of self-reliance.

"These reforms are meant to help a farmer become self-reliant. It gives him independence to sell his produce anywhere he wants and not be limited to sell it in just the mandis within a set pattern," said Sanyal.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's joint general secretary Dattareya Hosabale said it was praiseworthy the way country responded to the coronavirus challenge.

He said when we talk of self-reliance, it does not mean isolating ourselves from rest of the world.

"We will do trade and have relations with rest of the world but on our terms," he said.

ALSO WATCH:

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Protests Agri Bills Manohar Lal Khattar
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp