STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra home minister targets ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, partners in the MVA government in Maharashtra, have been critical of the former IPS officer over his recent comments and perceived closeness to the BJP.

Published: 25th September 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey would speak like some BJP leader in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and that suspicion has proved to be true, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said.

Pandey has been in line of fire of non-BJP parties in Maharashtra after he sought a CBI probe in Rajput's death and then opted for voluntary retirement amid speculation of his electoral foray in Bihar where assembly polls will be held in October-November.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, partners in the MVA government in Maharashtra, have been critical of the former IPS officer over his recent comments and perceived closeness to the BJP.

Speaking to reporters in Gondia on Thursday, Deshmukh also accused the BJP of conspiring to defame Maharashtra and its police with an eye on the Bihar elections.

You saw over the past one-and-half or two months that Pandey, despite being a senior police official, would speak as if he was a senior BJP leader.

And it has turned out to be true, Deshmukh said.

He has resigned. The only thing I want to say is that it was the BJPs conspiracy to defame Maharashtra and its police eying the Bihar polls, the NCP leader added.

Pandey stepped down late Tuesday night and a day later, dropped hints about joining politics, asserting he is a "free man" now and that contesting elections is not illegal.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gupteshwar Pandey Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh Sushant death case
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp