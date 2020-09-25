Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 13 lakh-mark with 17,794 fresh cases in last 24-hours

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,00,757 on Friday with the single-day addition of 17,794 cases, the state health department said.

Due to the death of 416 patients during the day, the fatality count in the state mounted to 34,761, it said.

A total of 19,592 patients were discharged on Friday after treatment, which took the number of recoveries in the state to 9,92,806.

There are 2,72,775 active cases in Maharashtra at present, the department said.

Mumbai division, which includes Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 4,462 new cases, which pushed its case count to 4,57,919, a health official said.

A total of 15,275 people have died so far in the region, he said.

Mumbai city reported 1,876 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 1,94,303, while its death toll rose to 8,706 with 48 new fatalities.

The number of cases in Pune division stood at 3,45,432 and deaths at 7,477, the official said.

Pune city added 1,553 cases, which pushed its tally to 1,49,187, while 27 deaths took toll to 3,374.

Nashik division's cumulative tally stood at 1,71,992 and death toll at 3,527, he said.

Kolhapur division's case count is 87,884 and the death toll is 2,622, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 49,566 and death count at 1,269.

Latur division has so far reported 51,712 cases and 1,405 fatalities, Akola division 37,999 cases and 823 deaths, Nagpur division 96,787 cases and 2,237 fatalities, he added.

A total of 19,29,572 people are currently under home quarantine in the state, while 32,747 others are placed in institutional quarantine, he added.

Of the 416 fatalities recorded on Friday, 228 were reported in the last 48 hours, while 106 had occurred a week back.

Another 82 had taken place more than a week back, he said.

The state has so far conducted 62,80,788 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 13,00,757, new cases: 17,794, death toll: 34,761 discharged: 9,92,806, active cases: 2,72,775, people tested so far: 62,80,788.

