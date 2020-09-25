STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Major show of strength to mark Bharat Bandh against farm bills today

The Congress on Thursday launched a nearly two-month-long mass movement against the government for passing the farm bills.

Published: 25th September 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab farmers protests

Bhartiya Kisan Union activists protest against three ordinances passed by the Centre amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at Badal village of Punjab. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking their fight to the streets after the showdown in Parliament, Opposition parties will on Friday support a call for Bharat Bandh given by over two-dozen affiliated farmer organisations over the recent passage of three farm sector reforms bills by voice vote.

While Punjab has already seen disruptions in train services due to massive protests, a clutch of organisations like the All India Farmers Union, Bharatiya Kisan Union, All India Kisan Mahasangh, and All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee have announced a nationwide bandh on Friday. 
Farmers’ outfits in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, too, are on the same page. Also, 10 Central trade unions will support Bharat Bandh.

The Congress on Thursday launched a nearly two-month-long mass movement against the government for passing the farm bills. It intends to collect two crore signatures from protesting farmers against the proposed laws that are awaiting Presidential assent. “The nationwide agitation will continue till the government repeals the black laws,” A K Antony had said after a meeting of the party general secretaries on Monday. Apart from joining the Bharat Bandh, the Congress has lined up a series of pro-farmer programmes, said K C Venugopal, party general secretary.

In poll-bound Bihar, RJD, Congress and Left parties will together take to the streets and stage protests. In West Bengal, Chief Minister  and Trinamool Congress  head Mamata Banerjee said they will protest against the farm bills until they are withdrawn. 

As for Tamil Nadu, the DMK and its allies have announced protests across the state from September 28. While Chief Minister and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami is solidly backing the new farm reform measures, DMK chief M K Stalin claimed the bills would push poor farmers to penury. Apart from Congress, Trinamool, AAP, TRS, BJD and Left parties have demanded that the bills be sent to a select committee for vetting. 

14 train pairs suspended
With the three-day Rail Roko protest in Punjab by farmer outfits starting on Thursday, 14 pairs of trains have been suspended. A state bandh call for Friday has already been made

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Bandh farm bills
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp