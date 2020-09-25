STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nearly seven crore tests conducted in India for detection of COVID-19

This exponential surge in the daily testing capacities strongly demonstrates the determined escalation of the testing infrastructure in the country, the ministry said.

Published: 25th September 2020 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

COVID testing, Odisha

For representational purpose. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A record 14,92,409 tests have been conducted for detection of COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, taking the total tests done so far in the country to nearly 7 crore, while the national cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.44 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The Tests Per Million (TPM) stand at 49,948 as of today, it said.

This exponential surge in the daily testing capacities strongly demonstrates the determined escalation of the testing infrastructure in the country, the ministry said.

"Evidence has revealed that higher numbers of testing subsequently leads to lowered positivity rate. States that are testing the highest numbers are also reporting a gradual decline in the positivity rate," the ministry said.

"India has scaled a historic peak in the fight against COVID-19. In a landmark achievement, for the first time, a record-high number of nearly 15 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in a single day taking the cumulative tests conducted so far to 6,89,28,440," it said.

With the expansion of the testing infrastructure, the daily testing by states and UTs has also increased.

As many as 23 states and UTs including Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Punjab and Telangana have better tests per million than the national average (49,948).

As reiterated by the prime minister while reviewing the status and preparedness of seven states and UTs with high burden of caseload recently, testing forms an integral pillar of COVID-19 response and management.

  The Centre's three-pronged strategy of 'test, track and treat' begins with testing.

With the "Chase the virus" approach, the Union Government aims to catch every missing person through testing to curb spread of the infection.

  Several measures have been taken by the Union Government through calibrated steps to widen the testing net and ensure easier and more accessible testing by all across the country.

States/UTs have been empowered with flexibility to ensure higher testing.

They have been advised that all symptomatic negatives of Rapid Antigen Tests are mandatorily subjected to RT-PCR.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 test Health ministry
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK plans human challenge studies for Covid vaccine; India says no to the idea
 

For representational purposes
New labour bills allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff sans govt nod
Kesavananda Bharati: The Swamiji who protected our constitutional rights
Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)
There’s total wipeout of Muslims from govt in J&K, says Farooq Abdullah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
KL Rahul's century powered Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to a sumptuous 97-run win over RCB on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
RCB vs KIXP as it happened: KL Rahul stars with century as bowlers vanquish Virat Kohli's team by 97 runs
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp