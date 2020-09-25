STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Not wife and kids, but people are my family': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar taunts Lalu Prasad Yadav, kin

Sounding confident of victory in elections, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that he had fulfilled whatever was promised.

Published: 25th September 2020 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: In an oblique reference to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, CM and JD-U president Nitish Kumar on Friday said that for some people, sons, daughters, and wife are family, but for him the people of Bihar are everything.

“I have no personal desire. For some, only his daughters, sons and wife are his family but for me, the entire Bihar is a family”, Nitish Kumar said soon after the announcement of the dates for Assembly elections.

Kumar said he always worked as a servant of the people and if he forms the government again, he will continue his good work. “Earlier, we worked on the seven resolves (Saath Nischay). Now, we will work on the second part of the ‘Seven Resolves’ under which we will make a competent and self-reliant Bihar”, Kumar said, adding that a lot of works have been done on employments.

Listing the seven priorities, Kumar said that women would be given special assistance for developing their entrepreneurship. “To motivate the girls and women for higher education,  an assistance of Rs 25,000 is given to those who pass the intermediate exam and Rs 50,000 who pass graduation”, he said.

He promised to build old–age homes for the elderly in rural areas. The shelter homes for them in urban areas will be multi-storied with all facilities. He also made a pledge to construct electric crematoriums in all districts along the Ganga river.

Sounding confident of victory in elections, Kumar said that he had fulfilled whatever was promised. "We believe that the public is the owner (malik). The public has seen our work and we are confident that the public will give us another opportunity so that we will continue work for them”.

On being asked about LJP chief Chirag Paswan, Nitish Kumar said that the LJP is a part of NDA. "I have always had good relations with Ram Vilas Paswan."

Jitan Ram Manjhi has also joined the NDA after BJP urged him, Kumar added.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Lalu Yadav RJD Bihar polls Bihar assembly elections JDU
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp