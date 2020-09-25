'Not wife and kids, but people are my family': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar taunts Lalu Prasad Yadav, kin

By Express News Service

PATNA: In an oblique reference to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family, CM and JD-U president Nitish Kumar on Friday said that for some people, sons, daughters, and wife are family, but for him the people of Bihar are everything.

“I have no personal desire. For some, only his daughters, sons and wife are his family but for me, the entire Bihar is a family”, Nitish Kumar said soon after the announcement of the dates for Assembly elections.

Kumar said he always worked as a servant of the people and if he forms the government again, he will continue his good work. “Earlier, we worked on the seven resolves (Saath Nischay). Now, we will work on the second part of the ‘Seven Resolves’ under which we will make a competent and self-reliant Bihar”, Kumar said, adding that a lot of works have been done on employments.

Listing the seven priorities, Kumar said that women would be given special assistance for developing their entrepreneurship. “To motivate the girls and women for higher education, an assistance of Rs 25,000 is given to those who pass the intermediate exam and Rs 50,000 who pass graduation”, he said.

He promised to build old–age homes for the elderly in rural areas. The shelter homes for them in urban areas will be multi-storied with all facilities. He also made a pledge to construct electric crematoriums in all districts along the Ganga river.

Sounding confident of victory in elections, Kumar said that he had fulfilled whatever was promised. "We believe that the public is the owner (malik). The public has seen our work and we are confident that the public will give us another opportunity so that we will continue work for them”.

On being asked about LJP chief Chirag Paswan, Nitish Kumar said that the LJP is a part of NDA. "I have always had good relations with Ram Vilas Paswan."

Jitan Ram Manjhi has also joined the NDA after BJP urged him, Kumar added.