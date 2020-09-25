STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Who planted 'incriminating material'?', Omar questions Shopian 'encounter' official claim

On July 18, the Army had claimed three militants were killed in Amshipura village in the higher reaches of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

Published: 25th September 2020 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2020 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday questioned the official version that arms and ammunition were recovered from the Shopian encounter site in July after the DNA tests on Friday proved that the three slain men were labourers from Rajouri district of the union territory.

According to this official version, 'incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of encounter'.

So who planted this 'incriminating material'? Omar said in a tweet.

He was reacting to Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar's statement that the DNA match of the three slain men, who were dubbed as militants by the Army, has come positive with those persons who had claimed them to be their kin.

These young men were buried somewhere in North Kashmir.

It is imperative that the bodies be exhumed & handed over to the families immediately so that a proper burial can take place near their homes in Rojouri district, Omar, who is also the National Conference vice president, said.

On July 18, the Army had claimed three militants were killed in Amshipura village in the higher reaches of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

It initiated an inquiry after social media reports indicated that the three men were from Rajouri and had gone missing in Amshipura.

The families of the three men had claimed they worked as labourers in Shopian and lodged a police complaint.

The police also launched an investigation and collected the DNA samples of the three families from Rajouri to match with the slain men.

"The DNA report has come and matching has taken place," Kumar told reporters here on Friday.

Sajad Lone, chairman of Peoples Conference, said he did not expect anything to change due to the latest developments as such cases have happened in the past as well.

Will there be any change? Will the sanctity of human life be restored? No.

nothing will change.

This encounter was exposed by our media forcing initiation of investigation.

As hiding it in today's digital age was not possible.

My thoughts with the 3 men murdered in cold blood, Lone wrote on his Twitter handle.

Had this been the first time, one could have hoped it won't happen again.

It is not the first time and not the last time.

There is no deterrence and in Delhi there is a lot of tolerance for HR violations in Kashmir.

Justice will be ornamental unless it is divine, he added.

 

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omar Abdullah Shopian encounter site
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp