Both sides claim ready for fight,  predict their win

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Political parties in Bihar welcomed the announcement of poll schedule, with the two major alliances predicting their victory. Making it clear that RJD’s 15 years of ‘jungle raj’ of husband-wife duo of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi versus his own 15 years of development will be the poll plank of the ruling NDA in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar said,

“For some, only his daughters, sons and wife are family; for me, the entire Bihar is a family.” Saying he was ready to ‘serve’ the people again, the JD-U chief said, “Earlier, we worked on the seven resolves, now we will work on its part-II… we have a plan for making a ‘Competent Bihar, Self reliant Bihar”.He was referring to the seven schemes to ensure basic necessities such as piped drinking water, construction of toilets and electricity connection to every household.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on the other hand, asserted that people were crying for a change. “The people of Bihar have decided to oust Nitish Kumar from the power as they feel cheated by the chief minister who ditched the mandate of 2015,” he said. Rising crime graph, poverty, unemployment, migration, corruption and farmers’ issues will be the RJD’s poll agenda, he said.