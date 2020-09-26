STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest near a culvert, it might have come in contact with the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast, an official said.

The injured jawan has been shifted to Raipur for further treatment, a BSF official said. (Representational Photo| EPS)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A jawan from the Border Security Forces (BSF) was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), laid by naxals, went off in insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at around 1.30 pm on Koyalibeda-Dhutta road under Koyalibeda police station area, where a team of BSF's 4th battalion was out on a road security operation, Kanker additional superintendent of police Gorakhnath Baghel said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the forest near a culvert, it might have come in contact with the pressure IED connection, triggering the blast, he said.

Constable Virendra Tuddu sustained minor injury in the explosion and was shifted to a local hospital, where his condition is said to be out of danger, he said.

The injured jawan has been shifted to Raipur for further treatment, a BSF official said.

