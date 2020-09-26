COVID-19: India's recovery rate crosses 82 per cent mark with 93,420 discharges in last 24 hours

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 surged to 48,49,584 on Saturday with 93,420 patients recuperating from the disease in a day which is more than the number of fresh cases recorded during the same period, the union health ministry said.

With the recovery rate rising to 82.14 per cent, the ministry said India has maintained its top global ranking in total recoveries with such high successive single-day numbers.

"As India records more recoveries than new cases, the gap between recovered and active cases is continuously widening. The recoveries are more than five times the active cases of coronavirus infection," it said.

The recovered cases exceed the active cases (9,60,969) by nearly 39 lakh.

"This has also ensured that active cases account for merely 16.28 per cent of the total caseload. This has sustained on its steady declining path," the ministry said.

Following the national lead, 24 states and Union Territories are also reporting higher number of new recoveries than new cases.

The ministry said 10 states and UTs account for nearly 73 per cent of the new recovered cases.

Maharashtra has maintained this lead with 19,592 new recoveries.

"These sustained encouraging results have been made possible with the Centre-led proactive and calibrated strategy of 'test, track and treat' with a sharp focus on 'Chase the Virus' approach," the ministry said.

States and Union Territories have effectively identified positive cases at an early stage through high and aggressive levels of countrywide testing.

This has been supplemented with prompt surveillance and tracking to identify the contacts to curb spread of the infection, it said.

The Centre has issued a Standard of Care protocol to ensure uniform and high-quality medical care for those in home and facility isolation, and hospitals.

These have been upgraded periodically drawing from the emerging global and national evidences.

The Government is supporting the efforts of the states and UTs through technical, financial, material and other resources, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the ICMR, in total 7,02,69,975 samples have been tested up to September 25, with 13,41,535 being tested on Friday.

The new fatalities include 416 from Maharashtra, 86 from Karnataka, 84 from Uttar Pradesh, 72 from Tamil Nadu, 68 from Punjab, 59 from West Bengal, 48 from Andhra Pradesh, 30 from Madhya Pradesh, 25 from Chhattisgarh and 24 from Delhi.

Total 93,379 deaths reported so far in the country includes 34,761 from Maharashtra followed by 9,148 from Tamil Nadu, 8,417 from Karnataka, 5,606 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,450 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,147 from Delhi, 4,665 from West Bengal, 3,393 from Gujarat, 3,134 from Punjab and 2,152 from Madhya Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that over 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.