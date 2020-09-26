STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ethical doctors question government over U-turn on code for pharma companies

A key feature of the code is that no gifts, pecuniary advantages or benefits in kind may be supplied, offered or promised by a pharma company to persons qualified to prescribe or supply drugs

Published: 26th September 2020 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Online pharmacies

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A body of ethical doctors, which includes top medical professionals, has expressed disappointment over the recent government disclosure in Parliament that there is no decision to make the Uniform Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices mandatory.

UCPMP is a voluntary code issued by the Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Union Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers relating to marketing practices for pharmaceutical companies as well as the medical devices industry.

A key feature of the code is that no gifts, pecuniary advantages or benefits in kind may be supplied, offered or promised by a pharma company or its agents to persons qualified to prescribe or supply drugs.

The code was made voluntary for six months from the beginning of 2016 and was to be reviewed after six months.   

The Alliance of Doctors for Ethical Healthcare (ADEH) on Saturday said that it has been demanding from time to time that the UCPMP be made mandatory to bring fairness in marketing of the drugs as the industry has failed to comply with the code on a voluntary basis.

“The global experience also shows that voluntary code does not work,” the association also said in a statement, pointing out that in 2016, the government had indicated that it would make the code statutory.

But now this U-turn raises suspicion of lack of will on the part of the government to keep its commitment and smells of some unfair deals between the government and pharma companies, said the alliance.

As per the ADEH, the issue has been brought to the fore as non-compliance with the code by pharma companies adds to the cost of drugs and encourages corrupt practices.

“It may be pointed out here that the companies spend crores of rupees through associations by sponsoring medical conferences,” it said adding that they spend a huge amount on travel, accommodation and other expenditures on doctors for lavish arrangements of the conferences.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pharma companies Pharmaceutical companies
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp