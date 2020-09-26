STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ex-DGP of Bihar meets Nitish; speculations of joining politics intensify ahead of state polls

Gupteshwar Pandey however, insisted that he had walked down to the state headquarters of the JD(U), headed by thw Chief Minister, to "thank" Kumar for the trust reposed in him by the latter.

Published: 26th September 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. (File Photo)

By PTI

PATNA: Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Saturday, lending credence to speculations that the IPS officers sudden move of taking VRS was propelled by the intention to join politics.

Pandey, who stepped down as the state police chief less than a week ago, however, insisted that he had walked down to the state headquarters of the JD(U), headed by thw Chief Minister, to "thank" Kumar for the trust reposed in him by the latter.

"I discussed nothing political with the Chief Minister. I have worked with him for long and, after retirement, I just wanted to thank him for his support. If and when I decide to join any political party, I will make it known to all," Pandey told a posse of journalists waiting outside the JD(U) office at Birchand Patel Marg.

Although the IPS officer, who took VRS less than half a year before he was scheduled to superannuate, has chosen to keep his cards close to the rest, the grapevine has it that he is all set to join the JD(U) and get a ticket from one of the assembly segments in his native district of Buxar.

Reports in a section of the media also say that Pandey might be considered for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat where a by-poll has been necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahto.

The JD(U) draws its support, largely, from among non-Yadav OBCs and Pasmanda Muslims.

The party hopes that with the induction of Pandey it may be able to reach out to the Brahmins, traditionally supporters of the Congress who have gravitated towards the BJP of late.

Pandey had hit the headlines recently for his vocal condemnation of the non-cooperation meted out to the Bihar police team that had visited Mumbai to probe the death by suicide of Patna-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

With a candour that is usually not associated with bureaucrats, Pandey had lashed out at the municipal authourities in Mumbai when they had forcibly quarantined Vinay Tiwari, a young IPS officer from Patna who heading the investigating team until the probe was handed over to the CBI upon a request to the effect from the deceased actors father.

Pandeys comment, while he was still the DGP, that actress Rhea Chakraborty accused of abetment to suicide by Rajputs father did not have the aukaat (standing) to make any snide remarks against Nitish Kumar was also much talked about.

The Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, had accused Pandey of acting as a political pawn of the ruling dispensation in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections.

Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut on the former DGP's VRS said,he was running a political agenda with his statements on the Mumbai case and now he is going to receive his award.

Maharashtra Home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh Friday said that Pandey's quitting the job confirmed his doubts that in Rajput's death case he was making comments not as a DGP but as a BJP leader.

Pandey has earlier brushed aside criticism from the Shiv Sena, saying "they keep saying many things, I don't give much credence to it."

Pandey had resigned from service in 2009 to contest the Lok Sabha elections held that year.

His resignation letter was, however, intriguingly not forwarded and he was reinstated into service a few months later.

Earlier, on Tuesday, decks seemed to have been cleared for Pandeys future move as his application for VRS received an expeditious approval from Governor Fagu Chauhan and an exception was made in his case with the waiver of a mandatory three-montlong cooling off period for government servants.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gupteshwar Pandey Nitish Kumar JD(U) Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp