STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hit hard by lockdown, Punjab marriage palace owners seek reopening with COVID-19 norms

Punjab Marriage Palace and Resort Association also threatened to resort to an agitation if the permission was not granted to them by the month-end.

Published: 26th September 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Wedding, marriage

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A body representing owners of marriage palaces and resorts on Saturday demanded from the Punjab government that they be allowed to operate with coronavirus norms in place.

The body also threatened to resort to an agitation if the permission was not granted to them by the month-end.

Sukhdev Singh Sidhu, president, Punjab Marriage Palace and Resort Association (PMPARA), said they could not understand why they were not being permitted to operate despite having spacious gardens, halls and proper parking.

On the contrary, hotels, restaurants, malls, gyms and markets that have been allowed to operate are having less space, he said, adding that coronavirus standard operating procedures can be implemented easily by them.

Sidhu said his association has already handed over a letter in this regard to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

"There is no forthcoming action yet by the Punjab government. We want to give the state government an ultimatum that if it does not take the decision of reopening marriage palaces and resorts by end of this month, the association will adopt a course of agitation and protest from October 2," he said.

Sidhu said Punjab has over 5,000 marriage palaces and resorts which have been closed for over seven months.

This has rendered hundreds of vendors connected with marriage functions and other events jobless, resulting in massive unemployment and extreme financial distress for marriage palace owners, he added.

Karamjit Singh Canadian, joint secretary of the body, said all norms related to coronavirus will be followed once allowed to operate marriage palaces and resorts.

"A majority of venues have a capacity to accommodate 1,000-2,000 guests. If the government allows reopening with 300 guests per event, all vendors left jobless will get work. Even the state government will gain as revenue will start pouring in," he said.

Under the current phase of the coronavirus lockdown, most states neighbouring Punjab have allowed events up to 100 guests while marriage palaces and resorts in the state remain shut.

Raman Khanna, president, Mohali Marriage Palace Association, said the marriage season has started and they are feeling the heat as people from Punjab are heading for Chandigarh, Panchkula or even Himachal to organise marriages.

"This coupled with months of zero income may result in the closure of most marriage palaces and resorts if the government does not get up from its slumber and orders reopening," he said.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Marriage Palace and Resort Association Coronavirus COVID-19 Punjab Lockdown
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp