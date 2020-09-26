STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No government organised Navratri festival in Gujarat this year due to COVID-19 pandemic

However, the government has not yet clarified its stand on whether Navratri celebrations, marked by 'garba' dance, will be allowed to be organised by individuals.

Indian artists perform during Navratri in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government- organised Navratri festival will not be celebrated this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Saturday.

"The nine-day traditional state-level Navratri festival, organised by the state government every year will not be celebrated in the larger public interest due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation this year," a release quoted Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as saying.

The festival was supposed to be held between October 17 and October 25.

The government's decision comes at a time when the state has reported over 1.3 lakh confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 3,400 deaths.

The state-level garba function, held at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad every year, was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was chief minister of Gujarat.

The PM had participated in the festival last year and performed 'aarti' at the GMDC ground.

