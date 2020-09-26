Pakistan army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

By PTI

JAMMU: The Pakistan army resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

"At about 2215 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in the Degwar sector," a defence spokesman said.

The Indian army retaliated befittingly, he said.

The Pakistan army had violated ceasefire and resorted to firing and mortar shelling in the Degwar and Malti sectors in Poonch district late night, officials said.

This month, Pakistan has violated ceasefire 40 times.

An army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, injured on Tuesday last as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the LoC in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, officials said.

On September 2, one JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army along LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.