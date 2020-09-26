Student appearing for final year exam shot dead in Jaipur

By PTI

JAIPUR: A student was shot dead by a man near her college in Rajapark area of the city on Saturday when she had gone to appear for her graduation final year examination, police said.

"She had come from Jhunjhunu to write the exam, scheduled from 7 am to 10 am. The accused attacked her with a knife and then opened fire around 10. 30 am near her college," DCP Rahul Jain told PTI.

She was immediately rushed to SMS government hospital where she succumbed to the injuries, Jain said.

The accused, Vishnu Chaudhary who hails from Dholpur and is preparing for a competitive exam in Jaipur, was caught soon after the incident, the DCP said.

The reason behind the murder is not immediately clear and the matter is being investigated further, he said.