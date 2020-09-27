Bengal BJP women's wing chief Agnimitra Paul tests positive for COVID-19

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP women's wing president in West Bengal Agnimitra Paul said on Sunday she has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and requested people who came in touch with her recently to get themselves tested.

Paul, who is also a well-known fashion designer, had been touring districts regularly to lead street protests and undertake campaigns against the ruling TMC.

She attended party programmes at state BJP headquarters here earlier this week.

"I have been diagnosed as Covid Positive. I would request everyone who has met me in the last 5 days to get. tested. Thank You," Paul wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this month, BJP MPs Sukanta Majumdar and Jayanta Roy had tested positive for the disease.