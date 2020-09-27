STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal BJP women's wing chief Agnimitra Paul tests positive for COVID-19

Paul, who is also a well-known fashion designer, had been touring districts regularly to lead street protests and undertake campaigns against the ruling TMC.

Published: 27th September 2020 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

covid samples, coronavirus

A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP women's wing president in West Bengal Agnimitra Paul said on Sunday she has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and requested people who came in touch with her recently to get themselves tested.

Paul, who is also a well-known fashion designer, had been touring districts regularly to lead street protests and undertake campaigns against the ruling TMC.

She attended party programmes at state BJP headquarters here earlier this week.

"I have been diagnosed as Covid Positive. I would request everyone who has met me in the last 5 days to get. tested. Thank You," Paul wrote on Facebook.

Earlier this month, BJP MPs Sukanta Majumdar and Jayanta Roy had tested positive for the disease.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agnimitra Paul Coronavirus COVID-19 BJP
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp