Bihar polls: RJD to provide 10 lakh govt jobs if voted to power, says Tejashwi Yadav

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In an attempt to corner the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government on the issue of unemployment, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has promised to provide 10 lakh jobs as the first decision after coming to power.

There are an estimated 3 crore young voters in poll-bound Bihar.

“With the first signature in the first cabinet, 10 lakh youths of Bihar will be given jobs,” Yadav said on Sunday.

Attacking the NDA government, Yadav said that Bihar has fallen to 26th rank in industry promotion and internal trades with crores of youths running from pillar to post for employment.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has launched a digital portal on August 5 seeking resumes of unemployed youths, he said.

“Since then, over 2 crore unemployed youth have registered themselves for jobs,” he said.

Reiterating his commitment to fighting against unemployment, he said youth make up around 60 per cent of the total population of the state.

The rate of unemployment has increased to 46.6 per cent in 2020 from 32.5 in 2015, he said.

“But Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA government, being in power for 15 years, still shy away from speaking on the issue,” he said.

Tejashwi also claimed that his announcement on unemployment is not merely a poll-promise but a “commitment’.

He added that a comprehensive blueprint on jobs would be prepared after the RJD-led government is formed in the state to ensure jobs in the private institutions also.

Around 2.5 lakhs vacancies exist in the health services while more than 50,000 in the police department, he said.

Quoting figures, he said that the posts of around 1.25 lakh doctors are lying vacant in addition to 2.5 lakh vacancies in the health services.

Bihar still ranks on the last in the standard set by the Ministry of Health, he said.

He said that Bihar needs 3 lakh teachers urgently and 50,000 professors at the college and university level.

66% posts of junior engineers have been lying vacant after the retirement of about 75,000 engineers in the departments of road construction, water resources, building construction, power department and other engineering departments, he added.

“About 2 lakh posts of clerks, assistants, peons and other sections staff need to be appointed,” he said.

BIHAR lacks POLICE, doctors: RJD LEADER

Tejashwi Yadav said Bihar has only 77 policemen per one lakh of the population which is worse than several small states like Manipur and others where the ratio is one thousand policemen per one lakh population

Quoting the WHO’s health standard, he said there should be one doctor per 1,000 population but there is only one doctor per 17 thousand of population in Bihar

Tejashwi has made unemployment in the state an election issue