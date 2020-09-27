COVID-19: Army sprays disinfectants in areas near LoC in Poonch

By PTI

JAMMU: To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Army on Sunday sprayed disinfectants at community facilities, public transport, hospitals and residential areas in Daradulian and Jhullas villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, a defence spokesperson said.

A team of health workers of the Army along with health officials of civil administration spread awareness on maintaining social distancing norms and taking other precautions against COVID-19 among the locals of the villages which lack basic medical and health infrastructures, the spokesperson said.

Masks and sanitisers were also distributed to the residents including school children, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Army's Rashtriya Rifles unit in Bhaderwah area of Doda district too distributed masks and sanitisers to 400 individuals including 60 women and 30 children in Marmat Bowl which is deprived of basic amenities and medical facilities, the spokesperson said.

He said the majority of the population in Marmat resides in rural areas with highly restricted access to essential hygiene items.

The event was conducted in Marmat Bowl in presence of Sarpanches of Goha, Parbal, Sarak, Lower Bihota and Bari, the spokesperson said.

Parvez Ahmed, a local, thanked the Army and stated that such "people friendly" efforts would have a long lasting impact on the populace and motivate youth to channelise their energy in the right direction for nation building activities.