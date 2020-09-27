STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drunk man kills sons after argument with wife in UP

A case of murder has been registered and he has been taken into custody.

By PTI

MAHOBA: A 32-year-old inebriated man allegedly killed his two children after an argument with his wife in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Sunday.

Harnarayan, a resident of Parapantar village in Panwari block, tied a 'gamcha' around the neck of his sons -- Ashish (8) and Aryan (5) -- and strangulated them around 7.30 pm on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Srivastava said.

The incident occurred when Harnarayan's wife was harvesting crops in the field and there was a dispute between them over going home.

After the killing, Harnarayan tried to flee, but was caught by villagers and handed over to the police, according to the SP.

A case of murder has been registered and he has been taken into custody.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.

