STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Coast Guard rescues 12 crew members of sinking cargo ship in Arabian Sea

Around 9 pm on Saturday, the Coast Guard received information that there was flooding onboard the vessel 'MSV Krishna Sudama' around 10 nautical miles off the Okha coast.

Published: 27th September 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Indian coast guard

An Indian Coast Guard vessel. (File Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Twelve crew members of a cargo vessel sinking in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast have been rescued by the Coast Guard, officials said on Sunday.

Around 9 pm on Saturday, the Coast Guard received information that there was flooding onboard the vessel 'MSV Krishna Sudama' around 10 nautical miles off the Okha coast.

The vessel had on Saturday started sailing from Mundra in Gujarat for Djibouti, carrying 905 tonne rice and sugar to the African nation, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

"Search and rescue was immediately commenced wherein Coast Guard Ship C-411 sailed from Okha, C-161 was diverted from off Mundra, and MV Southern Robin in the vicinity of the area was diverted to render assistance," it said.

The Coast Guard ship C-411 arrived near the vessel in distress.

It undertook extensive search in the area and located the craft carrying 12 crew members who had abandoned the vessel as it was sinking due to flooding, it said.

The Coast Guard ship rescued all the 12 crew under challenging circumstances owing to night hours, floating dangerous debris and unfavourable weather conditions, it said.

"They were brought to Okha and are safe," the statement said.

The area where the incident took place is being monitored by the Coast Guard Ship C-161 so that it can combat any probable oil pollution incident that might result from leakage of fuel from the sunken dhow, it added.

More from Nation.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSV Krishna Sudama Coast Guard
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp