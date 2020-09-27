Loss over Ludo game pushes girl to approach family court against father in Bhopal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a bizarre development, a 24-year-old woman approached a family court in Bhopal against her father – just over defeat in a game of Ludo during the COVID-19 lock-down.

The matter has come to the family court counselor Sarita Rajani, who has counseled the young girl in four to five sessions and nearly resolved the issue.

"It’s very strange matter which has come to us for counseling a few weeks back. The young girl came to me for counseling. She is the youngest among the three siblings, which is why she was most pampered child of her father," said Rajani.

The family comprises three children and their father, while the children’s mother has passed away.

"The young girl was playing Ludo with father during the COVID-19 lock-down, when his father won the game by conquering her gots (tokens) with his gots (tokens). She got annoyed with her father so much over losing the game of Ludo that she started hating him since then," the family court counselor told The New Indian Express.

While the girl took the Ludo game loss too seriously, her father didn’t realize that it had damaged the bond with his doting daughter.

"The girl told that since losing the Ludo game she has started hating her father and lost faith in him. The young girl told me that my father has done whatever I’ve wanted in the past for my happiness, then why couldn’t he lose a game of Ludo for seeing me happy," Rajani said.

According to the family court counselor, "this matter though bizarre is a perfect example of how things are changing in present generation, the high and often excessive expectations that children have from parents. It’s unimaginable to even believe how the strong bond of father-daughter can be broken by a mere loss of Ludo game. This is very alarming, but through successive counseling sessions, we’ve succeeded in changing the young girl’s mind and the entire issue is close to being resolved."